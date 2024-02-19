San Francisco

Complaints over Urban Alchemy's Bayview facility draws federal inspection

By Damian Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Urban Alchemy was touted as a partial solution to people living in broken down recreational vehicles on the streets of San Francisco. For two years, it has run the Bayview RV triage center, providing resources to get the unhoused back on their feet.

NBC Bay Area has now learned that a recent federal inspection of the facility did not go well.

Urban Alchemy in its literature said it deals with homeless and other social issues with compassion. But those who have lived at the Bayview facility said they have not seen it. The center provides 24/7 staffing and security, bathrooms, and shower facilities, according to its website.

It is also a place where people can get their RVs fixed by a mechanic while they continue living inside.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The goal, according to Urban Alchemy's website, is the program would ultimately lead to a permanent exit from homelessness.

San Francisco 22 hours ago

San Francisco police step up search for missing at-risk 16-year-old girl

Charles Barkley 8 hours ago

Chuck drops odd San Francisco diss to Draymond at NBA All-Star Game

San Francisco Feb 15

First-of-its-kind SF sober housing community raises concerns, backlash

Marcelo, a former resident who did not provide his last name, said jail is better than living at the Urban Alchemy facility.

Although it is supposed to be a transitional facility, Marcelo said he lived there almost two years. He is now back on the streets because of strict rules.

The gated grounds have a no-visitor policy, but people can come and go.

NBC Bay Area learned late last week a federal housing and urban development inspector visited the site after getting complaints about possible ADA violations.

A source with direct knowledge of the visit said the inspector did not like what was uncovered.

A workers told NBC Bay Area on Monday no one was available to answer any questions. NBC Bay Area also left messages on Monday with the San Francisco Mayor's Office and Urban Alchemy.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us