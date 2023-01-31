Stray Bullet Hits Girl Near Vallejo High School: Police

A girl was struck by an apparent stray round during a shooting near Vallejo High School, police said.

The shooting occurred at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when occupants of two moving vehicles shot at each other, according to police. The girl was walking nearby when she was struck and police do not believe she was the intended target.

"Our schools need to be a safe place for our children," Vallejo Police Interim Chief Jason Ta said in a statement. "This senseless and brazen daytime shooting near the school is unacceptable. We will utilize all of our available resources to investigate this matter and assist the school in providing a safer environment. We ask for any witnesses to cooperate and provide information to help us solve this senseless crime."

A 15 year old girl was caught in the crossfire while walking near Vallejo High School this afternoon. Police say it happened on Glenn street as occupants of two moving cars fired at each other. The girl was taken to the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/U5n7OVI6TC — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) February 1, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The girl suffered a serious, but non-life threatening injury from the shooting. Police said students had already been dismissed for the day when the crime occurred. Police said there will be added security, including officers, at the school.

The shooting is being investigated by Vallejo Police Department's major crimes section. Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective division at 707-648-4524.