Veterans get valuable services at South Bay event

It’s been called a "life-changing" event for veterans in the South Bay. A “Veterans Stand Down” event began on Wednesday and goes through Friday.

The second annual “Veterans Stand Down” event has more than 100 vendors and non-profits, offering free services and programs to veterans. From legal advice and homeless resources to free clothes and groceries and job opportunities.

There’s even free dental work and haircuts. Last year, more than 800 veterans attended the event.

A recent Santa Clara County survey showed that 10% of veterans were unhoused and an increasing number are becoming food insecure. It’s one reason the county set up a claims clinic. They said it’s the first one in the state, where vets can quickly apply for disability or survivor benefits.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds through Friday. For more information, visit vets.santaclaracounty.gov.

Ian Cull has more in the video above.