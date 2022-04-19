Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris, Obama to Be in the Bay Area for Separate Events

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama are is set to visit the Bay Area Thursday for separate events.

Harris was at Vandenberg Air Force Base Monday near Santa Barbara for a tour and security briefing. 

The former San Francisco District Attorney will visit UCSF as part of her effort to address maternal health.

She'll get a tour of a healthcare facility, visit with expecting families, and deliver remarks about the maternal health crisis.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The last time she was in the Bay Area was to help campaign for Governor Gavin Newsom in September.

Obama will be at Stanford, giving a keynote address as part of an event to combat digital disinformation, co-hosted by the Cyber Policy Center, Stanford, and the Obama Foundation.

This article tagged under:

Kamala HarrisBarack ObamaUCSFVandenberg Air Force Base
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us