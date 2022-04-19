Vice President Kamala Harris, Obama to Be in the Bay Area for Separate Events

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama are is set to visit the Bay Area Thursday for separate events.

Harris was at Vandenberg Air Force Base Monday near Santa Barbara for a tour and security briefing.

The former San Francisco District Attorney will visit UCSF as part of her effort to address maternal health.

She'll get a tour of a healthcare facility, visit with expecting families, and deliver remarks about the maternal health crisis.

The last time she was in the Bay Area was to help campaign for Governor Gavin Newsom in September.

Obama will be at Stanford, giving a keynote address as part of an event to combat digital disinformation, co-hosted by the Cyber Policy Center, Stanford, and the Obama Foundation.