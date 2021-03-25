coronavirus

VTA to Resume Fare Collections

With COVID-19 cases declining and vaccinations for transit workers, the VTA determined it was safe to resume fare collection

By Bay City News

Starting April 1, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority will resume collecting fares unless the ride is to a vaccination site.

Fare collection will resume for buses, light rail and paratransit. However, rides to or from a vaccination site or other vaccination appointments will be free with proof of appointment slip or vaccination card when they board.

It has also established safeguards in place, including limited capacity, social distancing and mask wearing. In addition, the VTA is installing permanent operator partitions to replace the temporary barriers.

The VTA encourages riders to download VTA's EZfare smartphone app or get a Clipper card and load funds online in advance to reduce surface touchpoints and limit the spread of the virus.

VTA routes to vaccination sites can be found at vta.org.

