Warmer Days Midweek Could Bring Record Temperatures to Some Locations

Warmer weather is in store for the region on Tuesday and Wednesday, and some areas in the North Bay and on the Peninsula could see record temperatures, forecasters said.

A high pressure system settling over the region already began warming the Bay Area on Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said Santa Rosa could reach 85 degrees on Tuesday, breaking a record of 84 degrees set in 1926. In addition, San Francisco International Airport could record 75 degrees, compared to a high of 73 degrees in 1970.

Are you ready for much warmer weather? High temperatures for inland areas should reach the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Make sure to hydrate and take breaks if you have outdoor plans. #cawx pic.twitter.com/dzkjXRMzbX — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 21, 2022

The forecast for inland areas on Tuesday and Wednesday calls for morning lows in the mid 40s to low 50s, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

Along the coast, morning lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, and in the mid 60s to mid 70s during the afternoon.