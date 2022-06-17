Warriors Parade Raises Questions About COVID-19 Safety, Security

More than 100,000 fans are expected to descend on San Francisco Monday to celebrate the NBA champion Golden State Warriors during a victory parade, but that's raising some questions about COVID-19 safety and security.

The good news is the parade is outdoors, where infectious disease experts have repeatedly said COVID-19 is far less transmissible.

"I think the most concerning part about the parade is not the parade itself, which is generally outdoors," UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said. "It's the pregame and the postgame, so all the parties that happen before and after, so crowded indoor settings, poor ventilation. Wear your mask."

Chin-Hong said, so far, there have been no noticeable COVID-19 outbreaks connected to large outdoor events in the region.

For those fans choosing to ride BART into the city, masks are still required in the stations and on the trains.

San Francisco police will be taking steps to make the parade route safe and secure.

People heading to the parade in a cab or a rideshare should be prepared to be dropped off a few blocks away from the route.

Officers do encourage people to be aware of their surroundings.

"We're going to have a lot of police officers on the footprint and around the venue," SFPD Officer Robert Rueca said. "Feel free to flag us down, say hi. If you see something suspicious, say something."