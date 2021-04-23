Warriors

Warriors to Welcome Back Fans to Chase Center After More Than Year Away

The arena will only be at 35% capacity in order to keep space between fans

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dub Nation, the day has finally come.

After being kept out of Chase Center for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans will be allowed back inside beginning Friday when the Golden State Warriors host the Denver Nuggets.

Earlier this week, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and various players said they were energized to have fans back in the seats in San Francisco.

The arena will only be at 35% capacity in order to create social distancing between fans.

Fans attending the game will have to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test administered within 48 hours of the game.

Face masks will be required.

The team is providing at-home COVID-19 test kits to fans who purchase tickets early.

The team, which is fighting for one of the final playoff spots in the Western Conference, sits at 29-30 with 13 games to go. Nine of those games will be at Chase Center.

