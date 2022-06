A box truck completely engulfed in flames was spotted driving across the South Bay on Tuesday.

One video shared with NBC Bay Area showed the truck driving past a gas station in Santa Clara with flames shooting out of the cargo area. Another clip showed the still-on-fire truck driving next to Highway 101.

Witnesses said burning pieces of wood fell off the truck, starting fires along the highway.

The California Highway Patrol had to close all northbound lanes for roughly an hour.