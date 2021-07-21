Watch: Hayward Officer Rescues Person From Burning Car

Dramatic body camera footage released Tuesday shows a Hayward police officer rescue a person from a burning car.

Police responded to the scene after getting a report that someone was asleep in the driver's seat of a parked car that was on fire. Police were also informed that the car's engine was "revving."

The first officer to arrive at the scene saw the car was on fire, but he couldn't tell if anyone was inside because the windows were heavily tinted and the doors were locked.

The officer bashed in one of the passenger side windows with his baton and saw one person was inside.

"Get out the car, get out the car," the officer could be heard yelling. "Get out the car. The car's on fire."

The officer raced around to the driver's side of the car and pulled the person out.

"This officer’s quick thinking and bravery undoubtedly helped save this person’s life," police wrote on social media.

Police didn't provide information about the person's condition.

Firefighters arrived shortly thereafter and doused the flames.

The rescue happened back in late June, but the department posted the video on social media on Tuesday.