Watch: Home Invasion Robbery in San Jose Caught on Resident's Dashcam

A home invasion robbery in San Jose was captured on camera by the resident's dashcam as she pulled up to the home in her car.

Police on Tuesday shared video showing the resident turn onto her driveway, open the garage and find the suspects in the act. She proceeds to honk her horn and call the police. As she's on the phone with authorities, the suspects appear to hold her husband at gunpoint inside the garage before hopping in a car, which police say was stolen during a previous home invasion robbery, and taking off.

The home invasion robbery happened at about 4 p.m. on May 31 along the 1000 block of Summerdale Drive, police said.

Roughly two hours prior, there was another home invasion robbery along the 600 block of North Capitol Avenue, according to police. In that case, five to six people entered a home and stole the residents' car from their garage.

Police believe those same suspects committed the home invasion robbery at the home on Summerdale Drive.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to contact Detective Van Brande with the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 408-277-4166 or email 4542@sanjoseca.gov.