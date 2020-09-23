‘We Are Not Valued': Bay Area Reacts to Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Announcement

Enraged, but not surprised.

That's how many in the Bay Area are reacting to the news that the officers involved in Breonna Taylor's death will not be criminally charged for her killing.

A Kentucky grand jury indicted one former officer for wanton endangerment for putting the lives of Taylor's neighbors at risk, but is not charging any of the three officers for her death.

"Every time a Black life is gunned down, whether in Oakland or Sacramento or Louisville, we feel that because we know every time we walk out the door that could be us," said Cat Brook with the Anti Police Terror Project.

In Oakland, people have been pushing for justice for Taylor with her images up all over town.

Local family members of others killed at the hands of police are holding a virtual press conference as others in the community express their pain and outrage.

"We can scream, holler until our palms bleed, yet we are not seen or heard or valued," Oakland resident Camie Robinson. "It's unfortunate because we're humans."

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff said she too feels enraged.

The mayor said the city of Oakland fully supports expressing themselves, but hopes any possible demonstrations do not get out of hand.