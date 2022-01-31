Weather Service Issues High Wind Watch Monday Night Through Thursday

The north wind is coming and it's going to keep blowing for several days.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind watch early Monday morning that is in effect from midnight Monday through 10 am. Thursday for the entire Bay Area, excluding Santa Clara Valley.

Late Mon-Thurs AM: High Wind Watch for the Santa Cruz Mountains.

-Secure loose objects.

-Stay AWAY from downed powerlines.

-Have flashlights and batteries, AVOID candles.

-Generators make CO and start fires, carefully follow instructions!#CAwx #BayArea #firefighter #sccfd pic.twitter.com/WRoXrbOour — Santa Clara Co Fire (@sccfiredept) January 31, 2022

North winds are expected in the mountains from 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts of 45-60 mph, perhaps stronger in the interior mountains of the North Bay.

For the valleys and coastal areas, north winds should be between 15-25 mph with gusts of 30-45 mph.

The watch warns that strong winds may blow down limbs, trees and power lines, with the potential for scattered power outages.

Driving should be difficult for high profile vehicles and those pulling trailers.

For more information about local weather, see weather.gov/bayarea.