Oakland

Man Injured in West Oakland Shooting: Police

By Bay City News

generic-police-lights14
File

A man was shot early Saturday morning in West Oakland, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Wood Street. Officers were dispatched to investigate a ShotSpotter activation.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Additionally, multiple parked vehicles in the 900 block of Wood Street were struck by gunfire, according to police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police are investigating the shooting and anyone with information can call the Oakland Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.

Oakland 5 hours ago

Motorcyclist Killed in Collision Involving BART Train Was 35-Year-Old Man

Oakland 23 hours ago

Brush Fire Spreads to at Least 4 Structures Next to I-580 in Oakland

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

OaklandcrimeshootingOakland police
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us