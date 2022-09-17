Man Injured in West Oakland Shooting: Police

A man was shot early Saturday morning in West Oakland, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Wood Street. Officers were dispatched to investigate a ShotSpotter activation.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Additionally, multiple parked vehicles in the 900 block of Wood Street were struck by gunfire, according to police.

Police are investigating the shooting and anyone with information can call the Oakland Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.