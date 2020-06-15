Westfield Shopping Malls in San Francisco, Santa Clara County Reopen

On Monday, some of the Bay Area’s biggest malls reopened for the first time since March.

Westfield Valley Fair in San Jose and Westfield San Francisco Centre were among the local malls to welcome back customers who haven’t been able to shop in stores due to the coronavirus pandemic and public health orders.

At Valley Fair, customers and employees came across messages reminding them that masks and social distancing are required. Hair sanitizing stations are set up around the mall. The food court is only open for to-go orders.

Some stores require a reservation to shop. Westfield launched an app to create a shopping reservation system or virtual queue.

Store hours will be limited to allow time for deep cleaning.

People can expect the same experience at Westfield Oakridge shopping mall in San Jose and the Westfield mall in San Francisco.

Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco also reopened Monday.