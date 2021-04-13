What to Expect: Attending a Warriors Game During the Pandemic

When the Golden State Warriors host the Denver Nuggets on April 23, they'll have fans in the stands for the first time in over a year.

"We’re super excited to be here with a clear path to welcome fans back to Chase Center," Warriors' Vice President of Government and Community Relations Yoyo Chan said.

Seating will be limited to 35% capacity, or about 6,300 people.

There will be expanded COVID-19 disinfection, air filtration systems that circulate outside air in four times an hour, mobile tickets and rapid testing before game day.

"We’re not talking about the rose garden here. This is a PCR-based test." UCSF epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford said. "The technology is robust."

For anyone who buys a ticket at least seven days in advance, they’ll be sent an at-home COVID-19 test. For those who are already vaccinated, all they have to do is show proof of vaccination at the door.

Masks will be mandatory.

"So, if we have someone who doesn’t comply, we have an escalation procedure," Chase Center General Manager Kim Stone said. "So, we'll ask you verbally once, the first time, kindly, 'Hey, friendly reminder. This is the policy.' If we have to do it a second time, we will give you a warning card and/or we may eject you."

Stone doesn't foresee mask compliance being a problem because food and beverages will not be allowed in the stands – only in the concession area or outside.

"This is about fans taking care of each other at the end of the day," Stone said.