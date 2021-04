The Golden State Warriors on Thursday announced that fans will be allowed back inside Chase Center beginning April 23.

Proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test administered within 48 hours of game time will be required.

The arena will be limited to 35% capacity.

See you soon, #DubNation



Stay tuned to @ChaseCenter for further information on game day protocols. — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 8, 2021

