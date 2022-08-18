‘So Frustrating': San Jose Family's Wheelchair Accessible Van Stolen Again

A custom van for a San Jose family with a special needs son has been stolen for the second time in a matter of months.

Surveillance footage from just after 3 a.m. Wednesday showed two people walk up to the white 1999 Ford E-250 van parked near Moorpark Avenue around the corner from San Jose City College and steal it.

"My phone rang at 4 o’clock in the morning, which is always a scary thing. I grabbed it really quick and it was my mom, who lives upstairs, and [she] said, 'They took the van again,'" Carrie Hancock said.

The van belongs to Hancock and her 28-year-old son Jeffrey, who has muscular dystrophy. Hancock said the van is the only vehicle she has to drive her son to appointments and around town because it's modified to be wheelchair accessible.

"So frustrating," Hancock said. "You work hard for your stuff. [The van] is for [Jeffrey]. What could they possibly want with it? It’s for a special needs person in a wheelchair."

Back in March, someone used tools to break into the van and take it in the middle of the night. Police found the van later that day with some other stolen cars in the east foothills. It was badly damaged, forcing the family to spend $5,000 to get it running again.

"The dash was ripped apart, which we never really could find a part for that, so it was really disturbing every time we got in it," Hancock said.

Police didn't catch a suspect after the first theft. Hancock hopes they will soon.

"I think it’s the same person," Hancock said. "And now he’s got it again. I don’t know what he wants with it."