When Will San Francisco Businesses, Activities Reopen? Mayor Provides Timeline

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Thursday unveiled a reopening timeline detailing when different activities, businesses and services can reopen.
Below is a breakdown of San Francisco's planned reopening timeline, as provided by the city.
Phase 2A – June 1
- Child care
- Botanical gardens
- Outdoor museums and historical sites
- Outdoor curbside retail for services with minimal contact (shoe repair, dog grooming, etc.)
Phase 2B – June 15
- Most indoor retail
- Outdoor dining
- Summer camps
- Private household indoor services
- Religious services and ceremonies
- Outdoor exercise classes
- Professional sports games, tournaments, and other entertainment venues with no spectators
- Non-emergency medical appointments
Phase 2C – July 13
- Indoor dining with modifications
- Hair salons and barbershops
- Real estate open houses (by appointment only)
Phase 3 – Mid-August (date to be determined, will be more than one sub-phase)
- Schools with modifications
- Bars
- Other personal services
- Nail salons
- Massage parlors
- Tattoo parlors
- Gyms and fitness centers
- Playgrounds
- Swimming pools
- Indoor Museums
Phase 4 – Date to be determined
- Concert venues
- Live audience sports and performances
- Nightclubs
- Festivals
- All hotels and lodging for leisure and tourism
The list above does not include all of the businesses, activities and services that San Francisco has included in its reopening plan, according to the city. For more information, click here.