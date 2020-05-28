When Will San Francisco Businesses, Activities Reopen? Mayor Provides Timeline

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Thursday unveiled a reopening timeline detailing when different activities, businesses and services can reopen.

Below is a breakdown of San Francisco's planned reopening timeline, as provided by the city.

Phase 2A – June 1

Child care

Botanical gardens

Outdoor museums and historical sites

Outdoor curbside retail for services with minimal contact (shoe repair, dog grooming, etc.)

Phase 2B – June 15

Most indoor retail

Outdoor dining

Summer camps

Private household indoor services

Religious services and ceremonies

Outdoor exercise classes

Professional sports games, tournaments, and other entertainment venues with no spectators

Non-emergency medical appointments

Phase 2C – July 13

Indoor dining with modifications

Hair salons and barbershops

Real estate open houses (by appointment only)

Phase 3 – Mid-August (date to be determined, will be more than one sub-phase)

Schools with modifications

Bars

Other personal services Nail salons Massage parlors Tattoo parlors

Gyms and fitness centers

Playgrounds

Swimming pools

Indoor Museums

Phase 4 – Date to be determined

Concert venues

Live audience sports and performances

Nightclubs

Festivals

All hotels and lodging for leisure and tourism

The list above does not include all of the businesses, activities and services that San Francisco has included in its reopening plan, according to the city. For more information, click here.