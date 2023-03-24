‘I Am Devastated': Wife of Late Wild 94.9 Host ‘JV' Issues Statement

The wife of late Wild 94.9 host Jeffrey Vandergrift, who was found dead Wednesday after going missing last month, issued a heartbreaking statement Friday.

Natasha Yi took to social media to share her thoughts on the passing of her husband, who was widely known as "JV."

Read Yi's entire statement below.

I struggle to write this to you as I can barely breathe or see through the pain and tears. As many of you have already heard, the SFPD found JV.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Every moment he was missing was agonizing for me. But the pain I feel now is something I have never felt before. My heart is crushed, and I cannot see myself ever moving forward, ever feeling joy or being at peace.

Out of respect for JV and his entire family, I will not share too many details right now.

I am devastated that the love of my life is gone. But what I do know is that JV loved his work and he loved connecting with all of you. He loved his family, and I know he loved me as much as I love him. Our bond was truly unmatched.

JV did not want to leave any of us.

For now, I am with JV’s family in mourning, and we all ask for privacy during this time. I know all of you cared for and loved JV, so please continue to keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Remember his laugh, kindness and the immense impact he had on many of you and our entire community.

JV, my love, I will cherish the time we had together and will miss you until the day I see you again.

Vandergrift's body was found Wednesday afternoon in the water near Pier 39 in San Francisco, officials said. Authorities did not immediately find evidence of foul play.

Vandergrift went missing on Feb. 23.

Vandergrift had been open about his struggle with Lyme disease and the toll it was taking on him.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.