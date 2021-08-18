wildfires

Wildfire Smoke Moves Back Into the Bay Area, Triggers Air Quality Advisory

Bay Area air quality was expected to remain in the moderate range Wednesday

By NBC Bay Area staff

Smoke from wildfires burning across the U.S. West poured into the Bay Area Wednesday, pushing air quality levels from good to moderate in most spots – at least for the time being.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said this latest round of smoke would be more widespread than last week, but air quality was expected to stay in the moderate range.

NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Kari Hall said air quality in some locations, such as pockets in the North Bay, East Bay and South Bay, could move into unhealthier ranges in the afternoon.

The public can track air quality readings in various Bay Area locations on the Bay Area Air Quality Management District website.

While an air quality advisory has been issued for Wednesday, there is no Spare the Air Alert in effect.

However, if people smell smoke, they are encouraged to stay inside with their windows and doors closed until the smoke clears, the air district said. People are also urged to set their air conditioning systems and car ventilation systems to re-circulate mode to keep the smoke out.

