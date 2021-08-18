Wildfire Smoke Moves Back Into the Bay Area, Triggers Air Quality Advisory

Smoke from wildfires burning across the U.S. West poured into the Bay Area Wednesday, pushing air quality levels from good to moderate in most spots – at least for the time being.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said this latest round of smoke would be more widespread than last week, but air quality was expected to stay in the moderate range.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Kari Hall said air quality in some locations, such as pockets in the North Bay, East Bay and South Bay, could move into unhealthier ranges in the afternoon.

The public can track air quality readings in various Bay Area locations on the Bay Area Air Quality Management District website.

Dry northerly winds over northern California will transport smoky/hazy conditions over the Bay Area through midweek. While some smoke may mix down to the surface, @AirDistrict forecast air quality to remain at moderate levels. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/FewUuPNiwR — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 18, 2021

While an air quality advisory has been issued for Wednesday, there is no Spare the Air Alert in effect.

However, if people smell smoke, they are encouraged to stay inside with their windows and doors closed until the smoke clears, the air district said. People are also urged to set their air conditioning systems and car ventilation systems to re-circulate mode to keep the smoke out.

Smoke filter on again in Danville #CAwx 8/18/2021 pic.twitter.com/NzpA98rnzo — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) August 18, 2021