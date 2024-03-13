Report of weapon on campus prompts shelter-in-place order at Willow Glen High School in San Jose

Willow Glen High School in San Jose is under a shelter-in-place order Wednesday afternoon while police investigate a report of a student bringing a weapon on campus.

Officers are on scene and it appears there is also police activity at nearby Willow Glen Middle School.

Police said an anonymous tip reported a student brought a weapon on campus.

A parent told NBC Bay Area students at around 1:40 p.m. were being escorted out of the campus to be reunited with family.

San Jose Unified provided the following information:

"Earlier today, we received an anonymous tip that a student may be in possession of a weapon on campus. As a precautionary measure, we have initiated a shelter-in-place protocol, and the San José Police Department is currently on campus investigating the report. The safety and security of our students and staff are our top priorities, and we are working closely with the authorities to ensure that everyone remains safe. At this time there is no immediate threat to students or staff. We are taking this matter very seriously and will provide you with more information as soon as it becomes available."

TOC: 12:24 AM — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 13, 2024