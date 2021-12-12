Wind Advisory Issued for the Bay Area Sunday to Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for most of the Bay Area from 4 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.

The forecast calls for south winds from 15 to 25 mph, with gusts of up to 55 mph. People are advised to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle, and to secure outdoor objects.

The forecast also includes rain starting Sunday, with several inches of rainfall expected as the storm system moves over the Bay Area through Thursday.