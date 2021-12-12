bay area storm

Wind Advisory Issued for the Bay Area Sunday to Monday

People are advised to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle, and to secure outdoor objects

By Bay City News

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for most of the Bay Area from 4 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.

The forecast calls for south winds from 15 to 25 mph, with gusts of up to 55 mph. People are advised to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle, and to secure outdoor objects.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

atmospheric river storm 21 hours ago

Major Multi-Day Storm Headed Toward Northern California

bay area weather Dec 9

What to Know: Bay Area Storm Timeline, Projected Rainfall Totals

The forecast also includes rain starting Sunday, with several inches of rainfall expected as the storm system moves over the Bay Area through Thursday.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bay area storm
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us