Woodside Crash Kills Freeway Service Patrol Driver

A Freeway Service Patrol driver died Tuesday afternoon in a crash on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in Woodside, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol said.

Someone called the CHP at 3:40 p.m. to tell them about the crash between Farm Hill Boulevard and Edgewood Road, CHP spokesman Officer Art Montiel said.

A lumber truck was traveling south when it left the road and crashed into the FSP truck and the FSP driver. FSP drivers help motorists during commute hours by providing gas, for example, to motorists who run out. Services are paid for by the state of California.

The driver of the lumber truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with the crash investigation. Montiel said it does not appear that the driver of the lumber truck was impaired by a substance such as alcohol.

