CHP

Woodside Crash Kills Freeway Service Patrol Driver

By Bay City News

Police lights
Shutterstock

A Freeway Service Patrol driver died Tuesday afternoon in a crash on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in Woodside, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol said. 

Someone called the CHP at 3:40 p.m. to tell them about the crash between Farm Hill Boulevard and Edgewood Road, CHP spokesman Officer Art Montiel said. 

A lumber truck was traveling south when it left the road and crashed into the FSP truck and the FSP driver. FSP drivers help motorists during commute hours by providing gas, for example, to motorists who run out. Services are paid for by the state of California. 

Local

San Francisco 57 mins ago

San Francisco Schools Consider Ending Ties With Police

black lives matter 1 hour ago

Santa Clara County Declares Racism a Public Health Crisis

The driver of the lumber truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with the crash investigation. Montiel said it does not appear that the driver of the lumber truck was impaired by a substance such as alcohol.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

CHP
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us