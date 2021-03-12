Young Sea Lion in Lanes of Traffic Near Bay Bridge Toll Plaza Rescued, Rehabbing

First responders on Tuesday rescued a young California sea lion that somehow made its way into lanes of traffic near the Bay Bridge toll plaza, according to The Marine Mammal Center.

The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans helped save the animal, a roughly 8-month-old male named Elio, the center said.

"We are incredibly thankful for the heroic actions taken by our partners at California Highway Patrol and Caltrans for helping guide this animal to safety and give it a second chance to return to his ocean home," TMMC Medical Director Dr. Cara Field said in a statement.

Trained responders from the center scooped up Elio and brought him back to the center's hospital in Sausalito.

Elio was found to be suffering from maternal separation, moderate malnutrition, and dehydration, the center said.

"California sea lion pups like Elio are inexperienced hunters that often struggle to find available prey resources in their first year of foraging on their own," Field said.

Elio is being held in an intensive care quarantine pen and is receiving bagged fluids to help with hydration, the center said. He's also being fed a "fish smoothie," which is a blended mix of ground herring and water.

The center hopes to have Elio eating whole herring in the near future and move him to a pool pen with other sea lions his age.

It wasn't immediately known when Elio would be released back into the wild.