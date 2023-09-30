Preliminary M4.7 earthquake shakes Northern California

A preliminary 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Eureka Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake happened at around 8:26 a.m., centered around 1.6 miles south southwest of Ferndale and 18 miles south southwest of Eureka.

No other information was immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.



BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL

You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES