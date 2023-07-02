Flame-throwing Doval selected as Giants' lone All-Star

The Giants' surge the last six weeks got them into the MLB playoff race, but it didn't lead to much love when All-Stars were announced on Sunday.

San Francisco closer Camilo Doval will make his first appearance as the only Giant headed to Seattle for the July 11 game. The Giants had several players make strong pushes in the first half, but all except for Doval fell short.

Camilo is All-Star bound ⭐ pic.twitter.com/ZbRMqbc4Ll — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 2, 2023

Doval was an easy choice from a Giants bullpen that had two strong candidates in its closer and setup man, Tyler Rogers. Doval leads the National League and is tied for the MLB lead with 24 saves, and he has a 1.89 ERA in 38 appearances, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Your pitchers and reserves for the National League in the #AllStarGame! pic.twitter.com/iTEEss99iX — MLB (@MLB) July 2, 2023

The Giants hoped to get a starting pitcher onto the roster, but Alex Cobb went on the IL late in the first half and Logan Webb was left off despite ranking second in the NL in innings pitched. Webb had a rough final start before selections were made, which dropped him to 13th in the league in ERA.

The biggest snub on the position player side was Thairo Estrada, who ranks 10th overall in the NL in fWAR and is tied with NL starter Luis Arraez among second basemen. Estrada looked like an easy choice the first couple months of the season, but he has been in a slump the last couple of weeks, and the backup spot at second base went to Atlanta's Ozzie Albies, who hit his 20th homer Sunday.

Albies is one of eight Atlanta Braves headed to the All-Star Game. The high in the American League was six, from Bruce Bochy's Texas Rangers.

The Giants still could get a second All-Star if an injury replacement is needed, with LaMonte Wade Jr. and J.D. Davis also standing out as potential candidates. The most likely selections there might be Rogers or Webb, as pitchers who are selected often opt out of the game, allowing others to be chosen.

