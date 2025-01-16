NBA All-Star Game

Where Fox, Sabonis stand in third NBA All-Star fan voting results

By Joaquin Ruiz

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and center Domantas Sabonis remain in their respective spots in 2025 NBA All-Star fan voting results ahead of the Feb. 16 game at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Fox still is eighth among Western Conference guards, ahead of Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker and the Los Angeles Clippers’ Norman Powell, while Sabonis remains ninth among bigs, ahead of Memphis Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr

Sacramento forward DeMar DeRozan, a six-time All-Star, has not cracked the top 10 in fan voting for what will be a star-studded game in Northern California.

Fox, whose only All-Star appearance came during the 2022-23 season, is up to 331,794 votes from the 132,937 he had after the first fan voting return released on Jan. 2. And Sabonis, a three-time All-Star, is up to 350,964 votes from the 148,810 he had on Jan. 2.

Fox and Sabonis face difficult paths to being fan-voted starters.

In the West’s backcourt, Oklahoma City Thunder speedster Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads with 2,405,404 votes and is followed by Warriors sharpshooter Steph Curry’s 1,793,150 and Dallas Mavericks facilitator Luka Dončić's 1,678,930.

In the West’s frontcourt, Denver Nuggets icon Nikola Jokić leads fan voting with 2,924,436 and is trailed by Los Angeles Lakers point-forward LeBron James’ 2,591,287 and Suns microwave scorer Kevin Durant’s 2,498,843.

Fortunately for Fox and Sabonis, fan votes make up 50 percent of what determines All-Star starters, as the media and the players each get a 25-percent cut. Fox and Sabonis need as much help as they can get from the people who get paid to live through basketball.

Fox and Sabonis can help their cases by continuing to win under Kings franchise icon and current interim coach Doug Christie. After all, Sacramento has won seven of its last eight -- boosting the cause for its two superstars.

