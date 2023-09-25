Video shows 3-year-old playing with unattended gun, accidentally shooting herself

A 3-year-old girl accidentally shot herself in the hand over the weekend while playing with a loaded gun that was left unattended by a relative in Florida, authorities said.

Surveillance video from inside the home shows the toddler running and playing around before she can be seen picking up the gun from the couch. She then accidentally shoots herself, and family members can be seen panicking and screaming.

Police arrested 23-year-old Orlando Young on charges of child neglect with great bodily harm, according to court documents.

Young told police he was staying with family members and watching over the girl on Sunday. He said he made her breakfast and they hung out during the day. Young said while watching a football game, he momentarily left his gun unattended on the couch "because he was excited about a touchdown," according to his arrest report.

He then reported hearing a loud bang and saw the girl had blood coming from her right hand.

The toddler was taken to Homestead Hospital. The child's grandmother shared updates and pictures in a Facebook pos of the young girl recovering.

The Department of Children and Families was notified and when asked about the incident, DCG said “The Department conducts investigations concerning all allegations of abuse, neglect, or abandonment. Information regarding investigations is confidential per section 39.202, Florida Statutes."