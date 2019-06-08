False Report of Shooting at D.C. Pride Triggers Panic

Attendees of the Capital City Pride parade panicked after reports of an active shooter and a shooting in Dupont Circle circulated at the festival and on social media. But D.C. police, the mayor's office, and D.C. Fire all confirm there were no shots fired and there was no shooting threat. (Published 10 minutes ago)

A mistaken report of a shooting at the Capital Pride parade in Washington, D.C., sparked panic among the crowd attending, but D.C. police confirm there is no active shooter threat.

D.C Police Chief Peter Newsham confirmed to News4 that a shooting did not occur at the Dupont Circle festival.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser also confirmed on Twitter that there were no shots fired.

"I have been briefed by [Police Chief] Newsham about the incident at #CapitalPride," Bowser said. "There were no shots fired, and there is no active threat."

D.C. Fire and EMS confirmed that they were called to the Dupont area for reports of several injured people after people panicked when they heard accounts of a person with a gun in the area.

Police have confirmed to News4 that a gun was recovered from a backpack in Dupont Circle, but said the gun was never "brandished" or threats made.

D.C. Police confirmed that they are questioning one person and that the weapon recovered is being processed.

The Capital Pride parade also ended early after the incident.

