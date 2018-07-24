The Mega Millions jackpot has reached one of the highest amounts in the multi-state lottery game's history. The jackpot sat at $512 million ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. Despite the odds, players are dreaming big.

What to Know Mega Millions' jackpot soared to $512 million for its July 24 drawing

It's the fifth largest jackpot in the game's history. A ticket costs $2

Tuesday's drawing is at 11 p.m. ET

We're at half a billion now.

The Mega Millions jackpot has swelled to $512 million for Tuesday night's drawing, making it the fifth largest prize in the game's 16-year history.

All it takes to win the pot is $2 for a ticket and having the odds of 1 in 302.6 million in your favor. Players must select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball from 1 to 25. Tuesday night's drawing will take place at 11 p.m. ET.

No one has hit the jackpot since May 4. That $142 million prize was the third winning jackpot this year.

10 Things That Are More Likely Than Winning the Lottery

Mega Millions is one of two national lottery games. It's played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The largest jackpot in U.S. history was a $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot won in January 2016 by players in three states. The record prize for Mega Millions was $656 million for the March 30, 2012, drawing, in which there were also three winning tickets.

Jackpot! Biggest Lottery Wins in US History

Those looking for more information can visit here.