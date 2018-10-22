Myths About the Honduran Caravan Debunked

Central American migrants making their way to the U.S. in a large caravan stand in line waiting for medical aid in Tapachula, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Despite Mexican efforts to stop them at the Guatemala-Mexico border, about 5,000 Central American migrants resumed their advance toward the U.S. border Sunday in southern Mexico.

NBC News has debunked a handful of allegations that President Donald Trump and others have spread about the caravan of thousands of Honduran migrants that is headed north in the hopes of crossing the U.S. border.

There is no evidence the caravan is being led by anyone other than Hondurans, despite Trump alleging that "a lot of money has been passing to people."

A former senior intelligence official who continues to be briefed on current intelligence told NBC News that there is also no evidence that any Middle Eastern terrorists are hiding in the caravan. That's in contrast to a tweet from the president implying the opposite. The Department of Homeland Security, meanwhile, is able to gather biometric data as migrants pass between the borders of Central American countries.

