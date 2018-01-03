Mormon Church President Thomas S. Monson Dies at 90

In this Oct. 6, 2007, file photo, Thomas S. Monson, the First Counselor of the Mormon church, laughs while waiting for the start of the 177th semi-annual general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City. Monson passed away Jan. 2, 2017, at the age of 90.

Thomas S. Monson, 16th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who led the nearly 16 million-member faith for nine years as the church's "prophet, seer and revelator," died Tuesday evening at the age of 90.

President Monson, who served as president of the Church since February 2008, died from causes incident to age. Two years ago, the Utah-based faith announced Monson was "feeling the effects of advancing age." Since then, he had scaled back his conference speeches. Most recently, he had been hospitalized in April 2017, although church officials had declined to offer any specifics on the nature of Monson's treatments in the hospital.

Still, even in his final years, Monson continued his decades-long legacy of ministering quietly to thousands of individuals in homes, hospitals and care centers. “Never let a problem to be solved become more important than a person to be loved,” President Monson taught.

During his nearly 10-year tenure, Church membership grew from 13 million to more than 16 million members worldwide, and dozens of new temples were announced and dedicated throughout the world. This was despite some of the most intense scrutiny that the Mormon faith had faced in its history - from a divisive vote over gay marriage to high-profile Mormon candidacies for president and a hotly debated policy for same-sex couples and their children.

Throughout his career, he served in both spiritual and political capacities. In December 1981, President Monson was appointed by President Ronald Reagan to serve on the President’s Task Force for Private Sector Initiatives. He served in this capacity until December 1982, when the work of the task force was completed. Monson also served in the United States Navy near the close of World War II.

Thomas S. Monson was born in Salt Lake City on August 21, 1927. At age 22 he had graduated from the University of Utah and was the bishop of a needy LDS congregation (with more than 80 widows) on Salt Lake City’s west side. He continued his studies at Brigham Young University, and later was ordained as an apostle at the age of 36.

Monson lost his wife Frances in 2013 and is survived by their three children, eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

A successor is not expected to be formally chosen by the Church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles until after President Monson’s funeral.