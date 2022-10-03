A Golden State Wharf Marks Its 150th With Cheer and Chowder

What to Know Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara is "the oldest wooden working wharf in California"

The wharf's 150th anniversary celebration will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Free

MILESTONES OF THE AMERICAN RIVIERA: A group of dolphins may be a pod and a collective of canines is a pack, but what should we call a bunch of 150th anniversaries? Perhaps "a set of sesquicentennials" works just fine to describe this notable occurrence, which just happens to be taking place in Santa Barbara right now. The red-tiled, soft-sky'd city is enjoying a bevy of 150th anniversaries, thanks to the interesting fact that the 1870s were "the most transformative time" for the picturesque region, per the Visit Santa Barbara team. That means that several new buildings rose around the area some 15 decades ago, including the lovely and said-to-be-haunted Lobero Theatre, which will celebrate its 150th anniversary in February 2023. And one of those fabled 150-year-old landmarks? It's a beloved and briny destination that still draws visitors and locals, with festive frequency, in the modern era.

Stop by Santa Barbara's Stearns Wharf for a spirited sesquicentennial celebration.

HAPPY 150TH, STEARNS WHARF: The much-photographed structure, known as the "oldest wooden working wharf in California," will be the scene of a sunny and salty-air'd celebration on Saturday, Oct. 8. The free party begins at 11 a.m., with Opera Santa Barbara, the Tall Ship Mystic Whaler, and the Yacht Club Parade of Fleet all making joyful cameos. Lil' Toot, "Santa Barbara's original waterfront taxi," will treat kids 12 and under to complimentary rides (yep, they should be accompanied by an adult). A yummy chowder tasting, over-the-water fireworks, and stirring speeches will complete the sesquicentennial-riffic celebration. By the by, a pair of 150th anniversaries happened in 2021, if you like to keep up on your Santa Barbara backstory: The Upham Hotel and Santa Barbara Yacht Club both marked their sesquicentennials, too.