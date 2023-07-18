American Airlines flight attendants set to hold strike authorization vote

American Airlines flight attendants pushing for better pay and schedules are being asked to vote on whether or not they'll allow the union to call a strike.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants, the union representing American Airlines' roughly 24,000 flight attendants, approved a strike authorization vote on Tuesday morning, asking the union's members to vote on whether or not they'd allow the union to call a strike.

Should the vote pass, it does not mean a strike is imminent or that a strike will happen, only that the members approve of the union calling a strike should negotiations stall.

The confidential strike authorization vote opens on July 28 and closes on Aug. 29. The results will be announced on Aug. 30.

A strike could be avoided if a deal is reached between American Airlines and the American Airlines flight attendant union. The Fort Worth-based airline told NBC 5 Tuesday afternoon they look forward to a speedy resolution and that discussions are ongoing.

"We look forward to reaching an agreement with APFA quickly so that American’s flight attendants can benefit from a contract that provides them with real and meaningful value," the airline said in a statement. "We continue to meet regularly and appreciate the National Mediation Board’s recent support as both American and APFA work to reach an agreement our flight attendants deserve."

Flight attendants have been fighting for months for cost-of-living increases and other improvements to their contracts, which became amenable in 2019, according to a statement.

"It's time for American Airlines management to show flight attendants the respect they are due through appropriate pay and improved working conditions. We are ready for American Airlines to bring these negotiations to a close," Julie Hendrick, National President of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, said in a statement.

The flight attendants could follow in the footsteps of American Airlines pilots, who reached an agreement with the airline in May after demanding higher pay and raising the possibility of a strike.