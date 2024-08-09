Discount store giant Big Lots has announced plans to close up to 315 stores nationwide as financial issues put pressure on the embattled retailer's future.
According to a July 31 filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, the discount retailer said it could close as many as 315 stores as part of an update to its loan terms. That is up from the 150 store closings the company originally announced two months earlier.
The Columbus, Ohio-based retailer had previously reported a 10% drop in sales in its first quarter ending June. The store currently operates around 1,389 stores nationwide.
Here's a list of the stores officially closing in California:
- Anaheim: 1670 W Katella Av, 6336 E Santa Ana Canyon Rd
- Atascadero: 2240 El Camino Real
- Atwater: 1085 Bellevue Road
- Bakersfield: 1211 Olive Dr, 2621 Fashion Place
- Beaumont: 1782 E 2nd Street
- Camarillo: 353 Carmen Dr
- Santa Clarita/Canyon County: 19331 Soledad Canyon Rd
- Ceres: 1611 E Hatch Road
- Chico: 1927 E 20th St
- Concord: 2060 Monument Blvd
- Corona: 740 N Main St
- Culver City: 5587 Sepulveda Blvd
- Delano: 912 County Line Rd
- El Cajon: 1085 E Main St
- Elk Grove: 8539 Elk Grove Blvd
- Fairfield: 1500 Oliver Rd
- Folsom: 9500 Greenback Ln
- Fontana: 17575 Foothill Blvd
- Fresno: 7370 N Blackstone Ave, 3520 W Shaw Ave, 4895 E Kings Canyon Rd
- Gardena: 2900 W Rosecrans Ave
- Gilroy: 360 E 10th St
- Hercules: 1551 Sycamore
- Indio: 42225 Jackson St
- La Habra: 1020 W Imperial Hwy
- La Mesa: 6145 Lake Murray Blvd
- Livermore: 4484 Las Positas Rd
- Lompoc: 1009 N H St
- Lodi: 380 S Cherokee Ln
- Long Beach: 2238 N Bellflower Blvd
- Los Banos: 951 W Pacheco Blvd
- Manteca: 1321 West Yosemite, Ave
- Merced: 665 Fairfield Dr
- Milpitas: 111 Ranch Dr
- Mission Viejo: 27142 La Paz Rd
- Modesto: 3900 Sisk Rd
- North Highlands: 3615 Elkhorn Blvd
- Oceanside: 1702 Oceanside Blvd
- Ontario: 4430 Ontario Mills Pkwy
- Oroville: 1875 Oro Dam Blvd
- Paradise: 6646 Clark Rd
- Placerville: 47 Fair Ln
- Rancho Santa Margarita: 30501 Avenida De Las Flores
- Redlands: 810 Tri City Center
- Riverside: 2620 Canyon Springs Pkwy
- Rohnert Park: 565 Rohner Park Expy
- Sacramento: 6630 Valley Hi Dr, 8700 La Riviera Dr
- Salinas: 370 Northridge Mal
- San Bernardino: 499 W Orange Show Rd
- Santa Clara: 3735 El Camino Real
- Santa Maria: 1417 S Broadway
- Santa Paula: 568 W Main St
- Santa Rosa: 2055 Mendocino Ave
- Simi Valley: 1189 Simi Town Center Wy
- Spring Valley: 633 Sweetwater Rd
- Stockton: 2720 Country Club Blvd
- Temecula: 27411 Ynez Rd
- Tracy: 2681 N Tracy Blvd
- Turlock: 1840 Countryside Dr
- Ukiah: 225 Orchard Plz
- Vacaville: 818 Alamo Dr
- Victorville: 14790 La Paz Dr
- Visalia: 2525 S Mooney Blvd
- Whittier: 13241 Whittier Blvd
- Woodland: 52 W Court St
- Yuba City: 1320 Franklin Rd
- Yucca Valley: 56865 29 Palms Hwy
