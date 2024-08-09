Discount store giant Big Lots has announced plans to close up to 315 stores nationwide as financial issues put pressure on the embattled retailer's future.

According to a July 31 filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, the discount retailer said it could close as many as 315 stores as part of an update to its loan terms. That is up from the 150 store closings the company originally announced two months earlier.

The Columbus, Ohio-based retailer had previously reported a 10% drop in sales in its first quarter ending June. The store currently operates around 1,389 stores nationwide.

Here's a list of the stores officially closing in California:

California

Anaheim: 1670 W Katella Av, 6336 E Santa Ana Canyon Rd

Atascadero: 2240 El Camino Real

Atwater: 1085 Bellevue Road

Bakersfield: 1211 Olive Dr, 2621 Fashion Place

Beaumont: 1782 E 2nd Street

Camarillo: 353 Carmen Dr

Santa Clarita/Canyon County: 19331 Soledad Canyon Rd

Ceres: 1611 E Hatch Road

Chico: 1927 E 20th St

Concord: 2060 Monument Blvd

Corona: 740 N Main St

Culver City: 5587 Sepulveda Blvd

Delano: 912 County Line Rd

El Cajon: 1085 E Main St

Elk Grove: 8539 Elk Grove Blvd

Fairfield: 1500 Oliver Rd

Folsom: 9500 Greenback Ln

Fontana: 17575 Foothill Blvd

Fresno: 7370 N Blackstone Ave, 3520 W Shaw Ave, 4895 E Kings Canyon Rd

Gardena: 2900 W Rosecrans Ave

Gilroy: 360 E 10th St

Hercules: 1551 Sycamore

Indio: 42225 Jackson St

La Habra: 1020 W Imperial Hwy

La Mesa: 6145 Lake Murray Blvd

Livermore: 4484 Las Positas Rd

Lompoc: 1009 N H St

Lodi: 380 S Cherokee Ln

Long Beach: 2238 N Bellflower Blvd

Los Banos: 951 W Pacheco Blvd

Manteca: 1321 West Yosemite, Ave

Merced: 665 Fairfield Dr

Milpitas: 111 Ranch Dr

Mission Viejo: 27142 La Paz Rd

Modesto: 3900 Sisk Rd

North Highlands: 3615 Elkhorn Blvd

Oceanside: 1702 Oceanside Blvd

Ontario: 4430 Ontario Mills Pkwy

Oroville: 1875 Oro Dam Blvd

Paradise: 6646 Clark Rd

Placerville: 47 Fair Ln

Rancho Santa Margarita: 30501 Avenida De Las Flores

Redlands: 810 Tri City Center

Riverside: 2620 Canyon Springs Pkwy

Rohnert Park: 565 Rohner Park Expy

Sacramento: 6630 Valley Hi Dr, 8700 La Riviera Dr

Salinas: 370 Northridge Mal

San Bernardino: 499 W Orange Show Rd

Santa Clara: 3735 El Camino Real

Santa Maria: 1417 S Broadway

Santa Paula: 568 W Main St

Santa Rosa: 2055 Mendocino Ave

Simi Valley: 1189 Simi Town Center Wy

Spring Valley: 633 Sweetwater Rd

Stockton: 2720 Country Club Blvd

Temecula: 27411 Ynez Rd

Tracy: 2681 N Tracy Blvd

Turlock: 1840 Countryside Dr

Ukiah: 225 Orchard Plz

Vacaville: 818 Alamo Dr

Victorville: 14790 La Paz Dr

Visalia: 2525 S Mooney Blvd

Whittier: 13241 Whittier Blvd

Woodland: 52 W Court St

Yuba City: 1320 Franklin Rd

Yucca Valley: 56865 29 Palms Hwy