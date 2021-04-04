California

California Prison Officials Investigate Death of Inmate as Homicide

His cellmate, Roberto Kaimimoku, was identified by prison officials as the suspect and was re-housed in the Administrative Segregation Unit pending the investigation, the department said.

By Associated Press

Prison officials are investigating as a homicide the death of a 33-year-old inmate, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Saturday.

Myles S. Asuega was found unresponsive in his cell Friday afternoon at the California State Prison-Los Angeles County, the department said.

Staff members weren’t able to revive him.

Asuega was serving an 18-year sentence for attempted second-degree murder.

Kaimimoku, 33, is serving a 20-year sentence for attempted second-degree murder with enhancements for committing a street gang act in the commission of a violent felony and being armed with a firearm.

He was also sentenced in Kings County on Oct. 23, 2013, to serve a two-year sentence for assault by a prisoner with a deadly weapon or force likely to produce great bodily injury, an in-prison offense, the department said.

