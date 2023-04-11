Cancer Drug Shortages Are Creating Dire Circumstances for Some Patients

Robert Landfair, 76, was diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer in 2018 and underwent several unsuccessful rounds of chemotherapy before his doctor recommended that he switch to Pluvicto, a new medication for advanced prostate cancer.

But the drug’s manufacturer, Novartis, has had supply problems. Landfair is now on a waitlist for the medication, which isn’t expected to be widely available for several more months.

“I definitely need that drug,” Landfair, of Chicago, said. “It’s the only way I see my life.”

Landfair’s not alone: A shortage of cancer medications has created dire circumstances for many patients diagnosed with the disease, forcing them — along with their doctors — to make difficult decisions.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, there are four cancer drugs in shortage: Pluvicto, for advanced prostate cancer, as well as methotrexate, cisplatin and fluorouracil, common chemotherapy drugs used to treat a broad range of cancers from the skin to the bones and lungs. A fifth drug, a bladder cancer therapy called BCG, is also said to be in shortage, according to Dr. Vignesh Packiam, a urologist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com