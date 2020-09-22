Donate Blood: Blood Supplies Drop to Dangerously Low Levels

Lifestream Blood Bank is down to less than a one day supply and is asking for the public to donate blood that can help cancer and surgical patients, accident victims and newborn babies who require procedures, among others.

“The situation is critical,” Dr. Rick Axelrod, LifeStream’s president, CEO and medical director, said in a statement. “We are extremely low on all blood types; for example, we have only 47 units of O positive blood – the blood type most in demand – on the shelf. We can’t even send one unit of O positive to each of the more than 80 hospitals we serve."

Axelrod added, “Surgeons can only do so much without an ample blood supply. On behalf of patients they assist, I implore the community to come forward and help.”

Donors must be at least 15 years old and 115 pounds, though donors who are 15 and 16 require a signed parental consent form available at all LifeStream locations. Donors must present current photo identification and be in good health.

Below are a list of LifeStream locations:

San Bernardino, 384 W. Orange Show Road: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday; 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Riverside, 4006 Van Buren Blvd.: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Ontario, 1959 E. Fourth St.: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday; 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday; 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Sunday; 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday..

Victorville, 12520 Business Center Drive, Bldg. G: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily except Thursday, when hours are 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

La Quinta, 79-215 Corporate Centre Drive: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily except Wednesday, when hours are 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Murrieta, 40365 Murrieta Hot Springs Road, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Friday; 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Rancho Mirage, 42390 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 1B, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Moreno Valley, 22500 Town Circle Drive (Moreno Valley Mall), Suite 2214 (upstairs near Harkins Theatres), 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

To locate the nearest LifeStream collection site including convenient mobile blood drives, go to LStream.org or call 800-879-4484.

All donors must wear a face covering, submit to a temperature check and COVID-19 symptom review before being admitted to the donor waiting area, the statement said. LifeStream said it follows social distancing guidelines and has enhanced already strict cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

In addition, LifeStream said all donations are tested for presence of COVID-19 antibodies in the plasma, which can tell a donor if they could make a future plasma donation to potentially assist a current COVID-19 patient.

Asked for comment on LifeStream's statement, the Red Cross said it urges eligible individuals in parts of the country unaffected by the wildfires to give blood or platelets to help ensure a sufficient blood supply for patients in need.

"Wildfires have forced the cancellation of more than 120 blood drives in California, Oregon and Washington, resulting in over 2,800 uncollected blood and platelet donations," Christine Welch of the Red Cross said.

The Red Cross said a donor can schedule an appointment to donate by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS.