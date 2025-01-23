Christie's early success backed by eight eye-popping Kings stats

SACRAMENTO -- He won't admit it, but Kings interim head coach Doug Christie singlehandedly has changed the trajectory of Sacramento's 2024-25 NBA season.

Just as the once-upon-a-dream "Beam Team" reached rock bottom on their season following an 0-5 homestand that put them at 13-18 to start the season, Christie took over for dismissed head coach Mike Brown and immediately got to shoveling.

Little by little, Christie has helped dig the Kings out of their hole and catapult up the Western Conference standings.

Before Christie took over at the helm, Sacramento was 13-18 and 12th in the West. Since his ruling, the team has gone 10-2 and jumped to the No. 7 seed with a 23-20 record.

The Doug Christie-led Kings have turned a page, and as Keon Ellis put it, the vibes are "immaculate." But if you're not a vibes guy, maybe the numbers can convince you.

Here are eight stats that compare the before and after Doug Christie era.

Offense

Offensive rating

Before: 114.4, 8th in NBA

After: 118.7, 3rd in NBA

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Points per game

Before: 114.7, 10th in NBA

After: 122.2, 2nd in NBA

Pace

Before: 99.43, 17th in NBA

After: 101.28, 5th in NBA

3-point percentage

Before: 34.2%, 24th in NBA

After: 36.4%, 9th in NBA

Defense

Defensive rating

Before: 112.9 defensive rating, 16th in NBA

After: 111.4 defensive rating, 8th in NBA

Steals

Before: 8.0 per game, 17th in NBA

After: 8.6 per game, 11th in NBA

In the clutch

* clutch time is defined as the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime when the score is within five points

Clutch time

Before: 6-13, 28th in NBA

After: 6-0, 1st in NBA

Other traditional stats

Rebounds per game

Before: 43.6, 17th in NBA

After: 47.4, 4th in NBA

Assists per game

Before: 25.5, 16th in NBA

After: 29.0, 4th in NBA

Turnovers committed per game

Before: 13.4, 5th in NBA

After: 12.1, 2nd in NBA

Plus/minus rating

Before: 1.2, 15th in NBA

After: 7.3, 5th in NBA

Reclaiming homecourt advantage

Home record

Before: 6-12, 21st in NBA

After: 7-0, 2nd in NBA only behind the 8-0 OKC

Extending Keon's leash

Before: Ellis recorded two DNPs (Did Not Play) early this season before the coaching change. He played less than 20 minutes 14 times, and the Kings were 6-8 in such games.

Overall in 29 games (four starts), Ellis averaged 6.3 points on 46.1-percent shooting from the field on 4.4 attempts and 40.7 percent from 3-point range on 3.1 attempts, with 2.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals.

After: Under Christie, Ellis has had the space and grace to make mistakes and learn from them. He even admitted he feels a sense of a longer leash to grow with Christie compared to before.

In 12 games, he's averaging 11 points on 51.8-percent shooting from the field on nearly 7.0 attempts and 50.8 percent from deep on 5.0 attempts, in addition to 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.9 steals in 25.1 minutes.

Sixth man to solidified starter

Malik Monk is the type of player who can make an impact in three minutes or 30.

The way he's impacted the offense as of late in his new starting role, particularly in his two-man game with Domantas Sabonis, is game-changing.

Before: Monk averaged 15.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 0.8 steals in 29.9 minutes through 24 games (11 starts).

After: Over his last 11 games (11 starts), Monk is averaging 22.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 35.6 minutes. He's scored at least 20 points in nine of his last 11 games.

Cracking the rotation

Before: Even after weeks with the roster, Brown admitted he still was trying to figure out how to balance the rotations, lineups and minutes distributed.

For most of the season with Brown as coach, two to three Kings players were amongst the top 10 players in minutes played. Fox, Keegan Murray and Sabonis usually rotated, with DeMar DeRozan making sneak appearances here and there.

After: But since Christie's takeover, he seems to have nearly mastered the rotation. No Kings player ranks in the top 10 in minutes played since he became interim coach. Of course, time and injuries play a factor, but the flow of the game has been much smoother under Christie.

There's still a long way to go, and potential moves to be made which could complicate the rotation, but as of now, Christie seems to have a good feel for his lineups.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast