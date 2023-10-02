What to know as federal student loan payments resume for millions

After a lengthy pause on federal student loan repayments, Uncle Sam will begin collecting again from millions of borrowers, starting this week for some.
President Donald Trump paused repayments on federal student loans in 2020 at the start of the pandemic, a pause that has been extended eight times since for students at colleges and universities across the country.
Bob Redell tells us what we need to know in the video above. Read more in our "Money Report."
