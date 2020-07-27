san fernando valley

Man Who Assaulted MAGA Hat Wearer to Attend Anger Management, AA Sessions

By City News Service

20191003-david-delgado
Hermosa Beach Police Department

A San Fernando Valley man who attacked a patron wearing a red hat bearing the slogan "Make America Great Again'' written in Russian was ordered Monday to attend weekly anger management and AA sessions through at least the end of the year.

David Delgado, 33, of Winnetka, pleaded no contest in March to an assault charge for pummeling a man in a Hermosa Beach restaurant bathroom after learning the meaning of the Russian phrase.

Delgado had been set to be sentenced Monday, but Los Angeles Superior Court Commissioner Brad Miles Fox postponed the hearing until Jan. 4, despite an objection by the prosecution, according to the District Attorney's Office.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 16 hours ago

Virus Updates: Toxic Hand Sanitizers Warning; Phase 3 Vaccine Trial

John Lewis 13 hours ago

Body of John Lewis Lying in State at US Capitol

In the meantime, Fox ordered Delgado to attend anger management counseling and AA sessions weekly between now and the sentencing hearing.

The defendant could face up to four years in prison on the felony count of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury.

Delgado approached the victim in a bar restroom on Sept. 2, the 2019 Labor Day holiday, asked the meaning of the Russian writing on the hat, then punched the victim repeatedly in the face, causing him to fall to the ground, according to Hermosa Beach Police Department Sgt. Robert Higgins.

"The suspect continued to punch the victim and then stole the victim's hat and fled,'' according to Higgins.

Prosecutors said the man, whose name was withheld, suffered serious injuries.

Delgado was arrested roughly a month later at his home.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

san fernando valleyHermosa Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us