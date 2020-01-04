Golden Globes

So Much Swag! We’re Taking You Inside the 2020 Golden Globes Gifting Suites

Stars are given more than a gold statue during awards show season.

By Heather Brooker

NBCUniversal, Inc.

During awards season, entertainment industry insiders can get more than golden statues. They are gifted thousands of dollars in product, trips and experiences from gifting suites around LA. 

We’re taking you inside the DPA Pre-Golden Globes Gift Suite and the GBK Golden Globes Gift Lounge where stars from shows like "Stranger Things", "Blackish", "How To Get Away With Murder", "Will and Grace" and more are stocking up on swag. Watch the video above for a closer look and scroll through the gallery for more information on these luxury items.

This article tagged under:

Golden Globes
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us