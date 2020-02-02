London Police Shoot Man Over ‘Terrorism-Related’ Incident

London's Metropolitan Police said it is investigating a terror-related incident after two people were stabbed and officers shot a man Sunday.
The police force said the incident happened in London's Streatham neighborhood. The Metropolitan Police tweeted details of the incident on Sunday afternoon, saying “The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related.”
The BBC said that witnesses reported hearing two gunshots just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Social media showed multiple ambulances on the scene and helicopters in the air as helicopters responded to the incident.
Police warned people to stay out of the south London neighborhood.