London Police Shoot Man Over ‘Terrorism-Related’ Incident

London's Metropolitan Police said it is investigating a terror-related incident after two people were stabbed and officers shot a man Sunday.

The police force said the incident happened in London's Streatham neighborhood. The Metropolitan Police tweeted details of the incident on Sunday afternoon, saying “The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related.”

We believe there are two injured victims. We await updates on their conditions.



The scene has been fully contained.



We will issue more information when possible. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

The BBC said that witnesses reported hearing two gunshots just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Social media showed multiple ambulances on the scene and helicopters in the air as helicopters responded to the incident.

Police warned people to stay out of the south London neighborhood.