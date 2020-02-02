London

London Police Shoot Man Over ‘Terrorism-Related’ Incident

Generic Police Lights Caution Tape 04251994

London's Metropolitan Police said it is investigating a terror-related incident after two people were stabbed and officers shot a man Sunday.

The police force said the incident happened in London's Streatham neighborhood. The Metropolitan Police tweeted details of the incident on Sunday afternoon, saying “The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related.”

The BBC said that witnesses reported hearing two gunshots just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Social media showed multiple ambulances on the scene and helicopters in the air as helicopters responded to the incident.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Philippines Reports 1st Virus Death Outside of China

Groundhog Day 3 hours ago

Pennsylvania Groundhog Declares Early Spring ‘a Certainty’

Police warned people to stay out of the south London neighborhood.

This article tagged under:

LondonPOLICEterrorismEngland
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us