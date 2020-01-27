Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a half-million dollars' worth of jewelry from Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson.

Police said the unidentified man entered the Sofitel Hotel at 120 S. 17th Street Monday around 10:30 a.m. and snatched a backpack containing jewelry valued at approximately $500,000. NBC10 later confirmed with sources that the jewelry belonged to Iverson.

The suspect is described as a thin man standing approximately 6-feet tall and approximately 20 years of age. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, red shirt, dark pants and black and white sneakers.

If you have any information on the man’s identity, please call 911 or Philadelphia police.