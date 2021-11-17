monkeypox

Rare Monkeypox Case Confirmed in Maryland Resident After Overseas Trip

The person had mild symptoms and is recovering in isolation but isn't hospitalized

By Associated Press

1525124360-NS_27STAR4_51831870.jpg?crop=faces,top&fit=crop&q=35&auto=enhance&w=300&h=300&fm=jpg
Getty Images/OJO Images RF

A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in a Maryland resident who recently returned from Nigeria, state health officials announced Tuesday.

The person had mild symptoms and is recovering in isolation but isn't hospitalized, the Department of Health said in a news release. The general public doesn’t need to take any special precautions, officials said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

People who may have been in contact with the person who was diagnosed with the illness have been identified and public health authorities are continuing to follow up with them, Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan said in a statement.

Monkeypox is in the same family of viruses as smallpox but generally causes a milder infection, officials said. It can be spread through direct contact with lesions or body fluids, or contaminated materials like clothing or large respiratory droplets. Illness typically begins with flu-like symptoms and lymph node swelling and progresses to a rash on the face and body. The people who may have been exposed in this case will be monitored for symptoms for 21 days after exposure.

U.S. & World

Oklahoma 9 hours ago

High-Profile Execution Looms for Julius Jones in Oklahoma

Ahmaud Arbery Trial 8 hours ago

Arbery's Shooter Back on Stand as Black Pastors Plan Rally

Human monkeypox infections primarily occur in central and western African countries and have only rarely been documented outside of Africa.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

monkeypox
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us