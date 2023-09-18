Pokemon

McDonald's unveils new Pokémon Happy Meal offerings

Each Happy Meal toy comes with a special-edition Pokémon coin, along with a sticker sheet and four trading cards, per the company

Looks like Pokémon fans will have another quest to “Catch ‘Em All” at participating McDonald’s restaurants this September.

The company announced Monday that it is rolling out new “Match Battle” toys for the iconic TV and video game franchise, with Pokémon-themed Happy Meals available at participating locations.

According to the company’s website, each Happy Meal toy comes with a special-edition Pokémon coin, along with a sticker sheet and four trading cards.

A total of 10 different coins are available, with numerous card options available in packs when purchasing a Happy Meal.

The cards and coins can be used to stage “Match Battles,” with players competing based on different statistics on each of the cards found in Happy Meals, according to the company.

Pokémon-themed coloring and activity sheets will also be available at select locations, as will Pikachu-inspired Happy Meal boxes.

