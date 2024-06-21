Melinda French Gates endorses Joe Biden for president

By Josephine Rozzelle,CNBC

Aurelien Meunier | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Melinda French Gates, a philanthropist and the former wife of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, announced that she will vote for President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.
  • "After Trump's first term in office endangered the health of women, compromising their safety and robbing them of essential freedoms, I'm supporting Biden this election and asking others to do the same," she wrote in an op-ed.
  • French Gates announced in May that she would be resigning as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, almost three years after she and her ex-husband announced their separation.

Melinda French Gates, a philanthropist and the former wife of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, announced Thursday that she will vote for President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election, writing in an op-ed that "the stakes for women and families couldn't be higher."

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"I've never endorsed a presidential candidate before. My work on gender equality and global health often requires me to work with leaders on both sides of the aisle, so I've avoided talking publicly about who I voted for in past elections," French Gates wrote in the op-ed published by CNN.

"But this year is different," she wrote. "After [former President Donald] Trump's first term in office endangered the health of women, compromising their safety and robbing them of essential freedoms, I'm supporting Biden this election and asking others to do the same."

In her explanation of her endorsement, French Gates focused on the two candidates' track records when it comes to women's issues — the subject of much of French Gates' philanthropic work.

"While Trump has boasted about rolling back the rights of women, Biden understands that the future of our country depends on them. That's why Biden has earned my vote. I urge anyone who cares about women and families to join me."

A Trump campaign spokesman did not immediately reply to a request for comment from CNBC.

U.S. & World

Climate Change 2 hours ago

Hawaii settles lawsuit filed by children that alleged state violated their right to life-sustaining climate

Health 4 hours ago

Ozempic drugmaker is ‘ripping off the American people' with high prices, says Bernie Sanders

French Gates announced in May that she would be resigning as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, almost three years after she and her ex-husband announced their separation. Her last day with the foundation was June 7.

Per the terms of the Gateses' divorce agreement, French Gates departed the foundation with a $12.5 billion grant. Her net worth is estimated at more than $13 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

French Gates did not say in her endorsement on Thursday whether she plans to donate to Biden's campaign.

Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us