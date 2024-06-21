Melinda French Gates endorses Joe Biden for president

Melinda French Gates, a philanthropist and the former wife of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, announced that she will vote for President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

Melinda French Gates, a philanthropist and the former wife of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, announced Thursday that she will vote for President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election, writing in an op-ed that "the stakes for women and families couldn't be higher."

"I've never endorsed a presidential candidate before. My work on gender equality and global health often requires me to work with leaders on both sides of the aisle, so I've avoided talking publicly about who I voted for in past elections," French Gates wrote in the op-ed published by CNN.

"But this year is different," she wrote. "After [former President Donald] Trump's first term in office endangered the health of women, compromising their safety and robbing them of essential freedoms, I'm supporting Biden this election and asking others to do the same."

In her explanation of her endorsement, French Gates focused on the two candidates' track records when it comes to women's issues — the subject of much of French Gates' philanthropic work.

"While Trump has boasted about rolling back the rights of women, Biden understands that the future of our country depends on them. That's why Biden has earned my vote. I urge anyone who cares about women and families to join me."

A Trump campaign spokesman did not immediately reply to a request for comment from CNBC.

French Gates announced in May that she would be resigning as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, almost three years after she and her ex-husband announced their separation. Her last day with the foundation was June 7.

Per the terms of the Gateses' divorce agreement, French Gates departed the foundation with a $12.5 billion grant. Her net worth is estimated at more than $13 billion, according to Bloomberg.

French Gates did not say in her endorsement on Thursday whether she plans to donate to Biden's campaign.