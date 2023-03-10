Mexico

Mexican Authorities Arrest 5 People Linked to Kidnappings of 4 Americans

The warrants are for the crimes of aggravated kidnapping and intentional homicide, according to Irving Barrios Mojica, the attorney general of Tamaulipas in Mexico

Five people linked to last week’s kidnappings and slayings of a group of Americans near the Brownsville, Texas, border have been arrested, a Mexican official announced Friday.

Irving Barrios Mojica, the attorney general of Tamaulipas, said on Twitter that the warrants were for the crimes of aggravated kidnapping and intentional simple homicide. An additional person was arrested in recent days, Barrios Mojica said.

In a separate tweet Thursday night, Barrios Mojica said five vehicles, including a Lamborghini stolen on U.S. soil, were found in Matamoros as part of a joint operation by Mexican officials.

The Gulf cartel apologized Thursday after two Americans were killed in the daylight abductions on March 3 in which four Americans crossed the border into Matamoros, Mexico, just south of the Texas border.

Travel advisories to Mexico follow a consistent format that help U.S. citizens find security information about a specific country.

