Monterey will be aglow with stilt walkers and fanciful characters on New Year's Eve

What to Know Sunday, Dec. 31 at 3 p.m.

The free celebration has live music, activities for kids, and more

Look for the lively Twilight Procession to wend through the city's historic heart at 5:30 p.m.

NEW YEAR'S EVE PARADES... always have a bit of extra verve, but few can match the energy and ebullience of the fabulous froo-fra-fra that dances through the historic heart of Monterey. It's a nine-hour happening, one that's billed as both "creative" and "joyful," and the participants back up those big and big-hearted claims: Fire dancers, stilt walkers, a bevy of talented musicians, people rocking outlandish costumes, and all sorts of blithe-minded merrymakers roam the area in a rollicking fashion. It's First Night Monterey, a party that begins not by moonlight but when the sun is still out, at 3 in the afternoon.

Photo: Michael Troutman/www.dmtimaging.com

INDOORS/OUTDOORS: The celebration will pop up in a number of venues on and near Pacific Street, so feel free to go where your ears, senses, and intuition tell you. Kids' Night Out is first up, from 3 to 5 p.m., while the rollicking Twilight Procession shimmies through the city at 5:30, right after sundown. "The City of Monterey is a very special destination event on New Year's Eve. Through the power of the arts, we can reflect on the past and celebrate our future," said Ellen Martin, Executive Director of First Night Monterey explains. "First Night Monterey features a huge array of great live performances and cultural experiences for the whole family. There is something fun for everyone – from jazz to rock, from Celtic to classical --- located in many different venues and sites plus numerous interactive art activities."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

THE SCHEDULE? All of the details are asparkle on this page. Discovering more to do while visiting the ocean-awesome area? The Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau team has terrific tips, from the world-famous aquarium at the end of Cannery Row to outdoor adventures around the peninsula.